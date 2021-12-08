By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Astrakhan region have signed an Action Program for 2022 on the development of bilateral cooperation.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Astrakhan region Governor Igor Babushkin on December 7.

The document includes measures to be taken next year to expand bilateral cooperation in industry, agriculture, mutual investment, SMBs, culture, tourism, sports, etc.

During the meeting held, Jabbarov noted that relations with Russia are developing dynamically at the strategic level, adding that the heads of states attach great importance to the development of bilateral relations.

The minister described 2021 as a successful year in terms of the development of Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation.

He expressed confidence that the Astrakhan Business Center, which opened on December 7, will become an important platform for further expansion of bilateral relations.

In turn, the governor noted that Russia's interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, adding that an effective and mutually beneficial bilateral partnership had been established.

The parties agreed on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region, in particular navigation and inter-port cooperation, creation of appropriate trade networks in Astrakhan and Azerbaijan in order to strengthen mutual exports, and the partnership in SMBs.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.

Russia also played a prominent role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

