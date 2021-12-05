By Trend

It is envisaged to combine the components of the agrarian sphere of the ‘smart village’, created on the territory of the liberated from the occupation Zangilan district, with elements of modern urban planning, the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, the resettlement of citizens to the village will begin soon.

The minister also said that the foundation of the second ‘smart village’ has been laid on the territory of the Dovletyarly village of the Fuzuli district and that work is underway to implement this project.

"For sustainable settlement in the liberated territories, it is important to provide the farms created here with production technologies, agrotechnical, consulting and information services, and the ministry has taken the necessary measures in this direction," Karimov added.

