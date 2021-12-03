By Trend

A concept has been prepared for the creation of a "green energy" zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Tabriz Ammayev said during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economic Forum, Trend reports.

"It is known that the strategic goal is to create a zone of "green" energy in the liberated territories. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry have begun to study international experience in this area. As a result of the relevant expertise in this area, an initial assessment of the potential of renewable energy sources was carried out,” Ammayev said.

He added that together with the Japanese TEPSCO, a consulting company specializing in this area, a concept paper was developed for the creation of a "green energy" zone in the liberated territories.

“After considering the proposals of the relevant state bodies, the updated version was submitted to the government," Ammayev said.

According to Ammayev, this concept primarily provides for the use of "green energy" in this area, and experience was studied together with a consulting firm.

He also noted that a conceptual understanding of the field of green energy has been formed.

