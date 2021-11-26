By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG intend to establish cooperation in the field of container transportation.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between the first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways, Alirza Suleymanov, and representatives of the German companies operating in transport, logistics, and construction, who are on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties focused on new opportunities for new bilateral business cooperation.

Suleymanov stated that various German companies are involved in the design, supply, and installation works of the Azerbaijan Railways.

He noted that cooperation can be established with a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG - Metrans, to transit containerized cargo through Azerbaijan from Europe to Central Asia and China, and in the opposite direction.

Moreover, the first deputy chairman added that Metrans could deliver containers to Turkey's seaports and then send them from there along the Azerbaijan-Central Asia-China route through the subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways- ADY Container LLC.

Executive director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Tobias Baumann emphasized that his organization supports the expansion of cooperation with companies operating in the field of services in Azerbaijan.

Noting that the delegation of German companies is on a working visit to Azerbaijan with the support of the German Economy and Energy Ministries, he expressed confidence that the meeting would contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries in the field of railroads.

It was noted that the purpose of the visit is to familiarize with the services of German companies, including projects and proposals in order to create opportunities for them to cooperate with potential partners in the Azerbaijani market.

The meeting also touched on large-scale construction work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, including railway projects.

The guests provided detailed information about the companies they represent and offered to participate in various projects in the railway sphere.

Azerbaijan and Germany are successfully cooperating in various fields of economy. Azerbaijan is the main economic and trade partner of Germany in the South Caucasus.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $817.5 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $714.2 million in January-September 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz