By Trend

Azerbaijan has accelerated the process of preparing a project for the construction of the Zangazur corridor, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the Economic Summit of Turkic-speaking countries held in Turkey, Trend reports on Nov. 11.

According to Jabbarov, Azerbaijan is actively cooperating with other Turkic-speaking countries in the development of the transport sector, trade turnover, as well as logistics capabilities.

"Our countries have a trade and economic platform, which contributes to the acceleration of the development of these ties, in particular, the Foundation of Turkic-speaking countries can be noted," Jabbarov said.

He also noted that the development of economic ties during the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most important areas of cooperation.

"For nine months, Azerbaijan's economy grew by 4.8 percent, the non-oil sector - by 6.2 percent, trade turnover - by 24 percent, and export of goods - by 32 percent. Most of our country's trade turnover falls on the Turkic-speaking countries. We will continue to increase our turnover," Jabbarov noted.

The minister recalled that in 2020, during the 44-day second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from the 30-year-old Armenian occupation.

"During our fair struggle for the liberation of territories, all Turkic-speaking countries, and in particular brotherly Turkey, supported us. I express my gratitude to all these countries. I want to emphasize that active work is underway in Karabakh to restore cities and villages. The process of preparing a project for the construction of the Zangezur corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan by land communication, has also been accelerated," the minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz