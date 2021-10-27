By Trend

The project to create an assembly plant of the Russian Rostselmash company in Azerbaijan has been suspended and postponed indefinitely, Igor Sorokin, Deputy Governor, Minister of Industry and Energy of the Rostov Region of Russia, said in an interview with Interfax, Trend reports.

“As for Azerbaijan, due to coronavirus-related quarantine constraints, the implementation of the project to launch production has been suspended. However, these plans may be implemented in the future. In order to assess the demand for Rostselmash’s agricultural machinery, representatives of the country purchased four Nova 340 grain harvesters (combines),” Sorokin said.

“The project was announced two years ago - in December 2019, Rostselmash and Azerbaijani Azermash signed an agreement on the possible organization of production of Nova 340 combines at the facilities of an Azerbaijani company. The assembly was planned to be launched in 2020, but the pandemic has made its own adjustments. Later, the commissioning of the assembly plant was postponed to 2021,” Sorokin added.

