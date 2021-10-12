By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Chile have discussed the development of investment cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Head Yusif Abdullayev and Chile's Charge d’Affaires Fidel Coloma Grimberg on October 11.

During the meeting, Abdullayev briefed Grimberg on the foundation’s activities, the development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector, the continuous improvement of the business environment, and the expansion of exports. He also spoke about the work done to promote the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand and attract foreign investments.

In turn, Chile’s charge d’affairs spoke about the expanding economic partnership and stressed the importance of business meetings in this area.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Chile amounted to $3.4 million in the first eight months of 2021. In addition, the trade volume between the two countries amounted to $5.2 million in 2020.

