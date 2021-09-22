By Ayya Lmahamad

Eleven Azerbaijani startups are presented at the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, which opened at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul on September 21.

Among the presented startups are the "Victory Road" space station model, the Idrak Technology Transfer projects, Iqlim, Safee Bike, Viastellar, HealWith, SmogFree, Battle of Bots, Smart Parking loT and GSM Smart Electric-AMR ST 13.

Azerbaijani startups cover such directions as the space industry, military industry, education, medicine, agriculture, transport, video games and new technologies in general.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev, representatives of various government agencies and students of higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank visited the Azerbaijani national pavilion and got acquainted with Azerbaijani startups.

The Teknofest event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and the technical director of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize fields such as aviation, space industry and digital economy among young people in Turkey, to encourage entrepreneurship in these fields, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the festival, and to present national technologies to the general public.

The Teknofest will run till September 26.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz