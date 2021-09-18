By Trend

Annual inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 7 - 7.5 percent this year, Trend reports, citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan( CBA).

The average annual inflation in the country is projected at 5.4–5.8 percent.

Annual inflation in 2022 is expected to be in the range of 4-5 percent.

"In September, the inflation forecast for the end of 2021 was raised, mainly taking into account the influence of external and internal factors," the CBA said.

According to the data of the State Statistics Committee, 2020 inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 2.8 percent.

