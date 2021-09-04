By Trend

More than 35,250 mortgage loans worth over 1.89 billion manat ($1.11 billion) were issued through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan from January through August 2021, Trend reports with reference to the fund.

According to the fund, guarantees were also provided for business loans for 232.5 million manat ($136.7 million), 974 apartments were leased with the right of subsequent purchase.

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was established in 2017 by the decree of the president of Azerbaijan through the reorganization and merger of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC and the Azerbaijan Credit Guarantee Fund OJSC.

