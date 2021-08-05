By Trend

The government of Azerbaijan always considers food security as a strategic priority for the country, the FAO Azerbaijan told Trend.

The FAO noted that on April 29, 2019, the government has approved the "State Program to ensure food security in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2025."

"The main objectives of the State Program are to bring norms and standards in the field of food safety in line with international requirements, improve the provision of safe and quality food, increase the export potential to foreign markets, strengthen control over agrochemicals and veterinary materials used in agriculture, as well as awareness raising," the FAO said.

The FAO official noted that in regards to the recent global trend of increase in food prices, the government takes into account the current realities of the global market being an integral part of it.

"However, we also observe the certain measures of the government to secure the local markets from the global shocks. It is mainly observed with the increasing programs on a different type of state support to the agricultural producers in the country," the FAO added.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.

