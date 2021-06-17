By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed business cooperation during the meeting held between Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), Orkhan Mammadov and head of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relation Board (DEIK) Nail Olpak in Baku.

Addressing the meeting, Mammadov expressed his agency’s willingness to learn Turkish and international experience in the sphere of small and medium business and to broaden the collaboration in this direction. The chief of the Agency spoke about measures to develop small and medium businesses in Azerbaijan. He also shared his views on perspectives of the future collaboration.

In turn, Olpak expressed his satisfaction over the successful development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in various directions and shared his views on expanding future collaboration.

Increasing investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, implementation of joint programs and other topics of mutual interests were also the topic of discussions.