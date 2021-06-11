By Trend

Another container block train has arrived in Azerbaijan from Turkey within the framework of the TURKUAZ project, Trend reports with reference to ADY Container LLC.

As the company said, the destination of the train, which departed from Marshandiz station (Ankara), is the Sumgayit terminal of ADY Container.

The company stated that industrial soda products with a total weight of 880 tons were delivered from Turkey in 32 20-foot containers belonging to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

As part of the TURKUAZ project, which is a new logistics product, cargo transportation from Turkey to Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction is carried out twice a week.

The regular operation of the train, which transports export-import cargo, will help to increase the volume of cargo transported by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, expand the capabilities of this line and increase its competitiveness.

TURKUAZ Express block trains also plan to deliver to Azerbaijan goods coming from Europe to the ports of Turkey in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

The new logistics product was developed by a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC, in cooperation with Turkish Pasific Eurasia Logistics and Georgian GR Logistics and Terminals.

