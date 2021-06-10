By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a road bridge and crosswalk over Astarachay.

The document was signed during the meeting of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev with Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The bridge, which is an important component of the North-South international transport corridor, will increase the volume of bilateral and transit cargo transportation by road, and the capacity of the state border crossing points.

According to Iranian media sources, the construction project at a cost of 4.7 million euros ($5.7M) will be implemented jointly within 12 months. The share of each party is 50 percent.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijani-Iranian relations are successfully developing in various spheres due to the political will of the presidents.

The parties emphasized that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories has opened new opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as in the entire region.

Likewise, they expressed confidence that the full restoration of the Azerbaijan-Iran border will open the way for the implementation of new projects between the two countries.

Moreover, Mohammad Eslami also met with Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of relations and opportunities for further cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport.

Additionally, they exchanged views on the development of international transport and transit corridors through Azerbaijan and Iran and the implementation of joint projects in this direction.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $134.1 million during the period of January-April 2021. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $7.2 million, while import to $126.8 million.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz