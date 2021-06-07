By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) held meetings with a number of foreign companies and organizations on attracting investments in the country’s non-oil sector during the 24th International Economic Forum held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 2-5.

Attended annually by representatives of government agencies and business communities of many countries, the forum aims to develop mutual cooperation, and conduct discussions of expanding economic, trade and investment opportunities between various countries and institutions.

On the first day of the event, AZPROMO held meetings with Qatari companies Hassad Food, Qatar Free Zone Authority, Qatar Diar, Qatar Development Bank and Qatar Investment Authority to discuss investment, bilateral cooperation and implementation of joint projects.

It should be noted that the volume of investments in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector declined by 15.2 percent during the period of January-April this year, with Turkey ranking first among the countries investing in the country’s non-oil sector.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev has said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

