By Trend

The prices of precious metals grew in Azerbaijan on June 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.7445 manat or $8.08 (0.43 percent) and made up 3,237.514 manat or $1,904.42 per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.5924 manat or 35 cents (1.25 percent) and amounted to 47.8224 manat ($28.13).

The price of platinum went up by 6.018 manat or $3.54 (0.3 percent) and equaled to 2,028.61 manat ($1,193.3).

The price of palladium rose by 27.523 manat or $16.19 (0.57 percent) and stood at 4,870.8825 manat ($2,865.22).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 221.323 manat or $130.19 (7.3 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 3.6474 manat or $2.15 (8.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 24.1825 manat or $14.22 per ounce (1.2 percent), while palladium edged down by 153.561 manat or $90.33 (3.1 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 302.124 manat or $177.72 (10.3 percent), silver grew by 17.4795 manat or $10.28 (57.6 percent), platinum spiked by 603.738 manat or $355.14 (42.4 percent), and palladium surged by 1,496.8415 manat or $880.49 (44.4 percent).

