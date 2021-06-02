By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s economy minister has said that higher education institutions, vocational schools, lyceums, schools, and kindergartens establish a basis for the transition to an innovative economy in the country.

He made the remarks in a Twitter post on May 2.

Stressing that the establishment of an innovative economy is directly linked to the education system, Jabbarov said that he has discussed deepening of integration between economy and education with Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev.

It should be noted that since May 17, Azerbaijan has partially re-opened schools after months of strict coronavirus quarantine regime. Thus, full-time lessons have been resumed at secondary schools in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities, and the Absheron region.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz