Despite heavy economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, last year Azerbaijan ensured the fulfillment of all social obligations of the state budget, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on May 27.

Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the bill ‘On execution of Azerbaijani state budget for 2020’ at a plenary session of the country's parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, financing of all social projects envisaged for 2020 has been fully ensured.

At present, work continues with internally displaced persons who will soon return to their homes.

"Last year, 485 apartments were provided to Azerbaijani servicemen," added Sharifov.

