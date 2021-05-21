By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has invested in building a perfume factory in Kazakhstan, Kazakh embassy reported in its official Facebook page this week.

The factory is being constructed in the territory of the Astana-Technopolis Free Economic Zone.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Rashad Mammadov and the leadership of the Astana-Technopolis Free Economic Zone and QazIndustry JSC discussed the prospects of the perfume factory development during the meeting held on May 18, the embassy said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the possibility of implementing other projects on the part of Azerbaijani investors in this territory.

The sides inspected the perfume factory to familiarize themselves with the construction progress.

It should be noted that the volume of foreign trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $33.5 million in the first four months of 2021. Export of Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan amounted to $8.2 million, while import of Kazakh products to Azerbaijan amounted to $25.3 million.

Over 700 companies with Azerbaijani capital are presently registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

