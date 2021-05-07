By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of palladium, increased on May 7 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 55.4625 manat or $32.62 (1.82 percent), amounting to 3,095.7765 manat or $1,821, and an ounce of silver - by 1.6367 manat or 96 cents (3.64 percent), amounting to 46.6625 manat or $27.44.
The price per ounce of platinum increased by 55.692 manat or $32.76 (2.67 percent) and amounted to 2,137.835 manat or $1,257, and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 18.938 manat or $ (0.37 percent), amounting to 5,037.508 manat or $2,963.
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 139.9525 manat or $82.32 (4.7 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.9757 manat or $2.33 (9.3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.2815 manat or $13.69 (1.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 522.4695 manat or $307.3 (11.6 percent).
On annual basis, gold rose by 219.4445 manat or $129 (7.6 percent), silver - by 21.1842 manat or $12.46 (83.1 percent), platinum - by 838.5165 manat or $493.2 (64.5 percent), and palladium - by 1,941.5785 manat or $1,142 (62.7 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
May 7, 2021
|
3,095.7765
|
46.6625
|
2,137.835
|
5,037.508
|
May 6, 2021
|
3,040.314
|
45.0258
|
2,082.143
|
5,056.446
|
Apr. 7, 2021
|
2,955.824
|
42.6868
|
2,114.5535
|
4,515.0385
|
May 7, 2020
|
2,876.332
|
25.4783
|
1,299.3185
|
3,095.9295
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
55.4625
|
1.6367
|
55.6920
|
-18.9380
|
in %
|
1.82
|
3.64
|
2.67
|
-0.37
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
139.9525
|
3.9757
|
23.2815
|
522.4695
|
in %
|
4.7
|
9.3
|
1.1
|
11.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
219.4445
|
21.1842
|
838.5165
|
1941.5785
|
in %
|
7.6
|
83.1
|
64.5
|
62.7
