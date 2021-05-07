By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan, with the exception of palladium, increased on May 7 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 55.4625 manat or $32.62 (1.82 percent), amounting to 3,095.7765 manat or $1,821, and an ounce of silver - by 1.6367 manat or 96 cents (3.64 percent), amounting to 46.6625 manat or $27.44.

The price per ounce of platinum increased by 55.692 manat or $32.76 (2.67 percent) and amounted to 2,137.835 manat or $1,257, and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 18.938 manat or $ (0.37 percent), amounting to 5,037.508 manat or $2,963.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 139.9525 manat or $82.32 (4.7 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 3.9757 manat or $2.33 (9.3 percent). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 23.2815 manat or $13.69 (1.1 percent), and per ounce of palladium - increased by 522.4695 manat or $307.3 (11.6 percent).

On annual basis, gold rose by 219.4445 manat or $129 (7.6 percent), silver - by 21.1842 manat or $12.46 (83.1 percent), platinum - by 838.5165 manat or $493.2 (64.5 percent), and palladium - by 1,941.5785 manat or $1,142 (62.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) May 7, 2021 3,095.7765 46.6625 2,137.835 5,037.508 May 6, 2021 3,040.314 45.0258 2,082.143 5,056.446 Apr. 7, 2021 2,955.824 42.6868 2,114.5535 4,515.0385 May 7, 2020 2,876.332 25.4783 1,299.3185 3,095.9295 Change in a day: in man. 55.4625 1.6367 55.6920 -18.9380 in % 1.82 3.64 2.67 -0.37 Change in a month in man. 139.9525 3.9757 23.2815 522.4695 in % 4.7 9.3 1.1 11.6 Change in a year in man. 219.4445 21.1842 838.5165 1941.5785 in % 7.6 83.1 64.5 62.7

