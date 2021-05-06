The first Virtual Female Festival in Azerbaijan will be held on May 6-8 with the digital partnership of Azercell Telecom LLC. The event aimed to enlighten women in various fields, will be conducted on http://qadinfest.az platform.

Thus, the First Virtual Female Festival will discuss various topics of particular interest to women. Well-known experts will pitch online on topics such as career, education, health, beauty, psychology, behavior towards children, etc. during the three days. Moreover, the attendees will enjoy yoga, fitness, pilates, painting, kitchen, and other masterclasses. The agenda of the festival, which will be joined by local and international speakers, also includes self-development, protection of women's rights, social and other topics. Each day of the festival will end with performances by well-known and favorite artists.

Azercell will ensure the quality and speed of live broadcasts throughout this amazing festival. Besides, an online stand under the Azercell brand will be placed on the home page of http://qadinfest.az which will direct the visitors to the mobile operator's website.

One of the most interesting moments of the festival will be a quiz session. Thus, the participants who answer all the questions correctly will receive various valuable gifts. Azercell Telecom LLC, the digital partner of the festival, will also present an iPhone SE smartphone to one of the winners.

To join the first online women's festival, just register at http://qadinfest.az.You may follow news about the event on the festival's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/197724505153756 and Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/qadin_fest/. Participation in the festival is free.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 93.6% and population coverage 98.65%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE.

The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz