Some 68.6 million barrels of oil were shipped from Turkey’s Ceyhan oil terminal via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in January-April 2021, local media reported with reference to Botas, the operator of the Turkish section of the pipeline.

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline takes Azerbaijani oil to Western markets via Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal.

A total of 3.6 billion barrels of oil were shipped from the Ceyhan terminal to the world markets since the commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan in 2006. In addition, 4,753 tankers with oil transported via pipeline were shipped from the Ceyhan terminal.

Earlier it was reported that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline exported over 6.7 million tons of crude oil in the first quarter of 2021. The oil was exported from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal, was loaded on 70 tankers.

BTC pipeline currently carries mainly the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli crude oil and the Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. Other volumes of crude oil and condensate also continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

The BTC pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea. The official opening ceremony of the BTC oil pipeline took place in Turkey in July 2006. The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tonnes of oil per year or one million barrels per day.

