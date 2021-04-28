By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is participating at the International Investment and Trade Exhibition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Qingdao, China, the Economy Ministry’s press service has reported.

The Azerbaijani stand showcased locally-produced food and beverages as well as the country’s investment, transport, transit, and tourism potential.

At a panel presentation during the exhibition, Azerbaijan's trade representative in China Teymur Nadiroglu made a presentation on business and investment opportunities in the country.

As part of the three-day exhibition that will last till April 29, the Azerbaijani delegation will hold meetings on trade and investment cooperation with local companies.

It should be noted that Qingdao is one of the largest port cities in China and the main economic center of Shandong province.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated at the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021 and Prodexpo 2021 and TransRussia 2021 int’l transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair and TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition in Chengdu, China, and Global Village International Fair held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

