Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency Chairman Okrhan Mammadov and Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) President Abdurrahman Kaan have discussed prospects of cooperation

The Baku-hosted roundtable on Azerbaijani-Turkish economic relations focused on the Azerbaijani agency's cooperation with relevant Turkish agencies, including MUSIAD.

Moreover, it was noted that the “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” stand, organized by the agency, was featured at the MUSIAD Expo 2020 exhibition, held in Istanbul on November 18-21, 2020.

At the roundtable, the parties exchanged views on cooperation prospects and agreed to hold the International Business Forum that will be organized by MUSIAD in Azerbaijan.

Earlier it was reported that a memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency and MUSIAD as part of the international exhibition MUSIAD Expo 2020. The document was signed by the Agency's Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and MUSIAD Vice-President Mehmet Akif Ozyurt.

The memorandum of understanding provides for cooperation between the parties in spheres of trade, industry, investment, organization of joint business events, promotion of businessmen’s participation in exhibitions and other events in both countries.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. In addition, Turkey was Azerbaijan's second-largest trading partner in 2020, with a trade turnover of $4.1 billion.

