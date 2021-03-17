By Trend

Russian gas will be temporarily transported to Georgia through Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at SOCAR told Trend.

“Temporary repair work is underway on North Caucasus-Transcaucasia pipeline. For this reason, the Russian side requested Azerbaijan to allow to temporarily transit its natural gas to Georgia through its territory and the sides reached an agreement on paid transit,” said Ahmadov.

North Caucasus-Transcaucasia pipeline runs through Russia, Georgia and Armenia. Its transportation capacity stands at 16 million cubic meters of gas per day.

