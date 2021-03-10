By Trend

The Barys container ship made its first voyage from Kazakhstan in the direction of the Baku Port, the Baku International Sea Trade Port told Trend.

"The voyage is made within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route along the Aktau - Baku - Aktau route," the port said.

"Barys is expected to reach the Baku Port tonight," the port added.

The Barys container ship belongs to the flotilla of Kazakhstan - Kazmortransflot LLP.

