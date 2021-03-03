By Trend

In the near future, MasterCard solutions will make it possible to carry out all banking operations without visiting bank branches, Mastercard Country Manager for Azerbaijan Erdem Chakar said during an online conference, Trend reports.

According to the MasterCard representative, individuals will not need to visit bank offices to order a MasterCard bank card.

Chakar also said that MasterCard plans to implement the 'Open Banking' project in Turkey, starting from 2022.

“For the implementation of this project in Turkey, at the governmental level, work is already underway to create appropriate regulatory legal acts. The 'Open Banking' is a concept that uses open APIs in finance,” he added.

