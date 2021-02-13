By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 1 1.7 Feb. 8 1.7 Feb. 2 1.7 Feb. 9 1.7 Feb. 3 1.7 Feb. 10 1.7 Feb. 4 1.7 Feb. 11 1.7 Feb. 5 1.7 Feb. 12 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0145 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0568. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.009 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 1 2.0622 Feb. 8 2.0464 Feb. 2 2.0539 Feb. 9 2.0535 Feb. 3 2.0471 Feb. 10 2.062 Feb. 4 2.0434 Feb. 11 2.061 Feb. 5 2.0322 Feb. 12 2.0609 Average weekly 2.0478 Average weekly 2.0568

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0006 manat (2.7 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 1 0.0224 Feb. 8 0.0228 Feb. 2 0.0224 Feb. 9 0.0229 Feb. 3 0.0224 Feb. 10 0.023 Feb. 4 0.0224 Feb. 11 0.023 Feb. 5 0.0225 Feb. 12 0.0231 Average weekly 0.0224 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2409. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0045 manat (1.9 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 1 0.2336 Feb. 8 0.2407 Feb. 2 0.2366 Feb. 9 0.2405 Feb. 3 0.2362 Feb. 10 0.2406 Feb. 4 0.2374 Feb. 11 0.2409 Feb. 5 0.238 Feb. 12 0.2417 Average weekly 0.2364 Average weekly 0.2409

