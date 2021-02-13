By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Feb. 1
|
1.7
|
Feb. 8
|
1.7
|
Feb. 2
|
1.7
|
Feb. 9
|
1.7
|
Feb. 3
|
1.7
|
Feb. 10
|
1.7
|
Feb. 4
|
1.7
|
Feb. 11
|
1.7
|
Feb. 5
|
1.7
|
Feb. 12
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0145 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0568. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.009 manat (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Feb. 1
|
2.0622
|
Feb. 8
|
2.0464
|
Feb. 2
|
2.0539
|
Feb. 9
|
2.0535
|
Feb. 3
|
2.0471
|
Feb. 10
|
2.062
|
Feb. 4
|
2.0434
|
Feb. 11
|
2.061
|
Feb. 5
|
2.0322
|
Feb. 12
|
2.0609
|
Average weekly
|
2.0478
|
Average weekly
|
2.0568
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0006 manat (2.7 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Feb. 1
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 8
|
0.0228
|
Feb. 2
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 9
|
0.0229
|
Feb. 3
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 10
|
0.023
|
Feb. 4
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 11
|
0.023
|
Feb. 5
|
0.0225
|
Feb. 12
|
0.0231
|
Average weekly
|
0.0224
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2409. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0045 manat (1.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Feb. 1
|
0.2336
|
Feb. 8
|
0.2407
|
Feb. 2
|
0.2366
|
Feb. 9
|
0.2405
|
Feb. 3
|
0.2362
|
Feb. 10
|
0.2406
|
Feb. 4
|
0.2374
|
Feb. 11
|
0.2409
|
Feb. 5
|
0.238
|
Feb. 12
|
0.2417
|
Average weekly
|
0.2364
|
Average weekly
|
0.2409

