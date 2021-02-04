By Trend

The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a new auction, Trend reports on Feb.4 citing the service.

During the auction, 3 vehicles had been privatized.

The service said that those wishing to participate in such auctions can not only place an electronic order for the selected object of the service but also join the online auction.

Interested participants can visit the Space for the provision of property services of the State Property Service of Azerbaijan on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the service (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization.az portal must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

