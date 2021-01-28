By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's electricity provider Azerishig has signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with the country's natural gas distributor Azerigas on management of public utilities, Azerisig's press service has reported.

The memorandum on strategic cooperation provides for the future formation of a single function of management of public utilities from a single source, access to the network and the study of international experience in this area.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Azerishig Vugar Ahmadov and Azerigas General Director Ruslan Aliyev on January 25.

In a meeting held in a video format, the companies have emphasized the need for cooperation in the housing and utilities sector. It was noted during the meeting that both institutions have experienced specialists who can work jointly to take relevant steps to avert potential problems in the utility sector.

Additionally, the copmanies are planning develop a joint action plan to ensure a more expeditious approach to the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Large-scale work is underway in liberated Azerbaijani regions, in various areas, including the electric power industry.

Power centers in liberated lands

Within the measures taken, it is planned to create new power centers in the liberated territories, using state-of-the-art technologies, creation of 110/35 and 0.4 kV networks using a remote dispatching system, projects of laying 35 and 0.4 kV power lines, among others. Currently, a new 110/35/10 kV substation is being built in liberated Shusha city. In the near future, the construction of new 110 kV substations will begin in the liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan regions.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

