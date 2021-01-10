By Ayya Lmahamad

Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky has expressed his country's willingness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijani lands recently liberated from the Armenian occupation during the meeting with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on January 8.

The Economy Minister underlined Ukraine’s firm stance against Armenia’s aggressive policy and support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Touching upon economic relations between the two countries, Jabbarov stated that the agreements reached during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Azerbaijan in December 2019 and the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries in January 2020 have further increased the economic activity.

Stressing Azerbaijan’s support for the creation of new mechanisms that could contribute to the development of economic relations, the minister suggested creating a working group on economic cooperation and the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Business Council within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission.

The sides further discussed the possibility of expanding Azerbaijani-Ukrainian economic cooperation.

The sides noted that special attention is paid to the development of cooperation, and relations in various fields of economy are successfully developing.

It should be noted that Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner among the CIS countries with a trade turnover amounting to $700.9 million during the period of January-November 2020. Of the total turnover, export from Azerbaijan to Ukraine amounted to $320.4 million, while import from Ukraine amounted to $380.5 million.

