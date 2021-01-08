By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan.8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 12.852 manat or $7.56 (0.39 percent) and amounted to 3,247.4165 manat or $1,910.24 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.1029 manat or 6.1 cents (0.22 percent) and amounted to 45.9588 manat ($27.03).

The price of platinum went up by 28.101 manat or $16.53 (1.5 percent) and amounted to 1,901.8155 manat ($1,118.71).

The price of palladium lowered by 19.176 manat or $11.28 (0.46 percent) and amounted to 4,131.425 manat ($2,430.25).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 69.309 manat or $40.77 (2.2 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 157.0375 manat or $92.37 (9 percent) per ounce, silver grew by 3.9838 manat or $2.34 (9.5 percent) per ounce, while palladium dropped by 152.694 manat or $89.82 (3.8 percent).

On an annual basis, the price of gold spiked by 538.747 manat or $316.91 (19.9 percent), silver grew by 14.4 manat or $8.47 (45.6 percent), palladium surged by 629.51 manat or $370.3 (18 percent) and platinum climbed by 247.078 manat or $145.34 (14.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan.8, 2021 3,247.4165 45.9588 1,901.8155 4,131.425 Jan.7, 2021 3,260.2685 46.0617 1,873.7145 4,150.601 Dec.8, 2020 3,178.1075 41.975 1,744.778 3,978.731 Jan.8, 2020 2,708.6695 31.5588 1,654.7375 3,501.915 Change in a day manat -12.852 -0.1029 28.101 -19.176 % -0.39 -0.22 1.5 -0.46 Change in a month manat 69.309 3.9838 157.0375 152.694 % 2.2 9.5 9 3.8 Change in a year manat 538.747 14.4 247.078 629.51 % 19.9 45.6 14.9 18

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan.8)

