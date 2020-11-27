By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Qatar Ambassador to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Khinzab discussed opportunities for expanding economic ties between the two countries at a meeting held on November 27.

During the meeting, the two men stressed high-profile bilateral relations and the importance of mutual visits in developing cooperation.

Jabbarov noted that the country highly evaluated Qatar’s support to the fair settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict within the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Moreover, the minister noted that bilateral cooperation between the two countries is successfully developing in various areas, with an increase in trade in January-October 2020. It should be noted that trade between the two countries amounted to $2.2 million, during the reported period, with the export amounting to $1.1 million and the import to $1 million. During the corresponding period of 2019, trade between Azerbaijan and Qatar amounted to $1.7 million.

Additionally, the parties underlined the strengthening of the role of the joint economic, trade and technical commission in expanding ties.

