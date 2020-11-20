By Trend

The prices of precious metals, excluding silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 20 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.7 manat or $1 (0.05 percent) and amounted to 3,175.3535 manat or $1,867.855 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 9.146 manat or $5.38 (0.23 percent) and amounted to 3,971.9055 manat ($2,336.415).

The price of silver decreased by 0.0438 manat or $0.02 (0.11 percent) and amounted to 41.0735 manat ($24.16).

The price of platinum increased by 30.3705 manat or $17.865 (1.9 percent) and amounted to 1.627,444 manat (95 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 56.5505 manat or $33.26 (1.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 169.201 manat or $99.53 (11.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.5139 manat or 30 cents (1.2 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 25.6275 manat or $15.07 (0.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 669.7915 manat or $393.995 (26.7 percent), silver grew by 11.9363 manat or $7.02 (41 percent), palladium rose by 975.4005 manat or $573.765 (32.6 percent) and platinum increased by 82.824 manat or $48.72 (5.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 20, 2020 3,175.3535 41.0735 1,627.444 3,971.9055 Nov. 19, 2020 3,173.6535 41.1173 1,597.0735 3,962.7595 Oct. 20, 2020 3,231.904 41.5874 1,458.243 3,997.533 Nov. 20, 2019 2,505.562 29.1372 1,544.62 2,996.505 Change in a day: in man. 1.7 -0.0438 30.3705 9.146 in % 0.05 -0.11 1.9 0.23 Change in a month in man. -56.5505 -0.5139 169.201 -25.6275 in % -1.7 -1.2 11.6 -0.6 Change in a year in man. 669.7915 11.9363 82.824 975.4005 in % 26.7 41 5.4 32.6

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz