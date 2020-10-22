By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia was Azerbaijan’s largest trade partner among CIS countries during the first nine months of 2020, with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $1.9 billion, the State Customs Committee has reported.

Of the total turnover, export of Azerbaijani goods to Russia amounted to $499.7 million, while the goods imported to Azerbaijan from Russia amounted to $1.4 billion.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $2.1 billion during the corresponding period of 2019.

Moreover, Russia was the third largest Azerbaijan's trade partner during the reporting period, after Italy with $3.4 billion and Turkey with $3.2 billion.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan’s second largest trade turnover partner among CIS countries, with a trade turnover worth $590.2 million during the reporting period.

Thus, Azerbaijan's export to Ukraine during the reporting period amounted to $280.4 million, while import to Azerbaijan amounted to $309.7 million. It should be noted that the trade turnover between two countries amounted to $623.2 million during the same period last year.

Likewise, Belarus is Azerbaijan’s third largest trade partner among CIS countries, with trade turnover amounting to $213.3 million.

Export of Azerbaijani goods to Belarus amounted to $130.9 million, while import to $82.4 million. The trade turnover between two countries amounted to $145.3 million during the same period last year.

Earlier it was reported that Italy remained Azerbaijan's main trading partner during the period of January-September 2020, with a trade turnover of $3.4 billion. From total trade turnover between the two countries, export amounted to $3.1 billion, while import amounted to $303.4 million.

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.4 billion during the period of January-September 2020. The value of export amounted to $10.5 billion or 57.49 percent of the total turnover, while the value of import amounted to $7.8 billion or 42.51 percent. Thus, foreign trade turnover resulted in surplus of $2.7 billion.

