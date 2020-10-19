By Trend

On October 19, 2020, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction, attracting 150 million manat ($88.2 million), Trend reports citing the CBA.

The supply during the auction reached 611.1 million manat ($359.4 million). The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction amounted to 6.01 percent.

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days.

The CBA started holding deposit auctions in June 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 19)

