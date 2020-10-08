By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 8 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 4.828 manat or $2.84 (0.15 percent) and amounted to 3,205.809 manat or $1,885.77 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 10.5485 manat or $6.205 (0.26 percent) and amounted to 4,021.979 manat ($2,365.87).

The price of silver increased by 0.5977 manat or 35 cents (1.5 percent) and amounted to 40.4641 manat ($23.80).

The price of platinum increased by 0.5015 manat or 29 cents (0.03 percent) and amounted to 1.469,4715 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 68.8585 manat or $40.50 (2.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 79.1945 manat or $46.5 (5.1 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 5.0862 manat or $2.9 (11.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 90.44 manat or $53.2 (2.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 670.5905 manat or $394.46 (26.5 percent), silver grew by 10.8646 manat or $6.3 (36.7 percent), palladium rose by 1,183.829 manat or 69 cents (41.7 percent) and platinum decreased by 28.662 manat or $16.86 (1.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 8, 2020 3,205.809 40.4641 1,469.4715 4,021.979 Oct. 7, 2020 3,200.981 39.8664 1,468.97 4,011.4305 Sept. 8, 2020 3,274.6675 45.5503 1,548.666 3,931.539 Oct. 8, 2019 2,535.2185 29.5995 1,498.1335 2,838.15 Change in a day: in man. 4.828 0.5977 0.5015 10.5485 in % 0.15 1.5 0.03 0.26 Change in a month in man. -68.8585 -5.0862 -79.1945 90.44 in % -2.1 -11.2 -5.1 2.3 Change in a year in man. 670.5905 10.8646 -28.662 1,183.829 in % 26.5 36.7 -1.9 41.7

---

