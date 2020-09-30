By Trend

The prices of precious metals mainly grew in Azerbaijan on September 30 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 14.1865 manat or $8.34 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 3,213.221 manat (1,890.13) per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.5073 manat or 30 cents (1.27 percent) and amounted to 40.5627 manat ($23.86) per ounce.

The price of platinum slipped by 4.709 manat or $2.77 (0.31 percent) to 1,494.6145 manat ($879.18) per ounce.

The price of palladium climbed by 89.029 manat or $52.37 (2.3 percent) and amounted to 3,955.526 manat ($2,326.78) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold fell by 90.967 manat or $53.51 (2.8 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 5.889 manat or $3.46 (12.7 percent) per ounce, platinum declined by 97.4865 manat or $57.34 (6.1 percent) per ounce, and palladium increased by 217.0305 manat or $127.66 (by 5.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 674.1265 manat or $396.54 (26.5 percent), silver - by 10.9421 manat or $6.44 (36.9 percent), platinum fell by 88.621 manat or $52,13 (5.6 percent) , while palladium surged by 1,074.842 manat or $632.26 (37.3 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.30, 2020 3,213.221 40.5627 1,494.6145 3,955.526 Sept.29, 2020 3,199.0345 40.0554 1,499.3235 3,866.497 Aug.30, 2020 3,304.188 46.4517 1,592.101 3,738.4955 Sept.30, 2019 2,539.0945 29.6206 1,583.2355 2,880.684 Change in a day in man. 14.1865 0.5073 -4.709 89.029 % 0.44 1.27 -0.31 2.3 Change in a month in man. -90.967 -5.889 -97.4865 217.0305 % -2.8 -12.7 -6.1 5.8 Change in a year in man. 674.1265 10.9421 -88.621 1,074.842 % 26.5 36.9 -5.6 37.3

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.30)

