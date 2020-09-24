By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held a meeting on the issuance of bonds of AzerGold CJSC to the organized capital markets, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting was attended by Acting Chairman of the Board of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Eldar Abdullayev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AzerGold CJSC Rovshan Najaf, Deputy Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Khayyam Farzaliyev, Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank OJSC Taleh Kazimov, Director of PASHA Kapital Investment Company CJSC Jeyhun Hajiyev and Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Ali Ahmadov.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov also took part in the event.

Chairman of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov noted that the initiative to issue bonds being implemented by the CJSC is aimed at contributing to the development of the country's economy, creating profitable and reliable investment opportunities for citizens.

He noted that this emission is a favorable opportunity for citizens to have a share in the development of the national economy and the mining industry.

On September 24, 2020, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of the first tranche of interest-bearing, unsecured, book-entry bonds of AzerGold CJSC in the amount of $10 million.

The auction will last one day, and the results will be announced on September 24. The securities will be placed through a competitive auction. We are talking about 100,000 bonds with a par value of $100 each.

The bonds, which will be redeemed within three years, have an annual yield of four percent. The underwriter of the process is the PASHA Capital Investment Company.

Persons interested in participating in the auction can contact all investment companies that are members of the exchange.

