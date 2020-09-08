By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 9,000 cargo containers were transported via Aktau-Baku route during the first eight months of 2020, local media reported with reference to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

According to the statement, in total 1.5 million tons of cargo were transported between the ports of the Caspian littoral states.

It should be noted that more than 3.8 million tons of cargo was transported through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk in Kazakhstan during the reporting period.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is around $230 million.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports to Kazakhstan petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc.

Presently, over 700 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and closure of the borders, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan repatriate its citizens from Baku and Aktau ports via ferries of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

