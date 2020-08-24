By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways, has transported 8,500 tons of bitumen produced at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company to Ukraine, the company reported on August 24.

According to the report 8,500 tons of bitumen were loaded on 130 tank wagons, provided by ADY Express, and shipped to Ukraine.

Tanks wagons were delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia and then by ferry from the Black Sea to Orlovshchina and Vasilkov stations in Ukraine.

The transportation process consisted of two stages. In the first stage, 4,500 tons of bitumen was shipped on 70 tank wagons while during the second stage 4,000 tons of cargo were loaded and transported on 60 tank wagons.

It should be noted that such cargoes are planned to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Ukraine on a regular basis.

This project is a joint project of ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, and SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan accounted for 59.3 percent of neighboring Georgia’s exports of bitumen in the period between January-July 2020. The country exported 33,900 tons of bitumen to Georgia in the reporting period.

Considering the fact of increasing importance of Azerbaijan as a major transit country and due to high demand of railway freight services in conformity with world standards, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has established a new company, ADY Express LLC. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

