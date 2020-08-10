By Trend

The price of gold declined in Azerbaijan on August 10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold fell by 52.581 manat or $30.93 (1.5 percent) and amounted to 3,450.286 manat ($2,029.58) per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.644 manat or 38 cents (1.3 percent) per ounce and amounted to 47.7173 manat ($28.07).

The price of platinum rose by 9.962 manat or $5.86 (0.6 percent) and amounted to 1,659.931 manat ($976.43) per ounce.

The price of palladium fell by 49.4275 manat or $29.07 (1.3 percent) per day and amounted to 3,702.311 manat ($2,177.83) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold spiked by 387.6935 manat or $228.05 (12.7 percent) per ounce, of silver - grew up by 16.0709 manat or $9.45 (50.8 percent), platinum soared by 241.179 manat or $141.87 (17 percent) per ounce, and palladium surged by 395.284 manat or $232.52 (12 percent).

Precious markets Aug.10, 2020 Aug.7, 2020 July 10, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,450.286 3,502.867 3,062.593 -52.5810 -1.5 +387.6935 +12.7 Silver XAG 47.7173 48.3613 31.6464 -0.644 -1.3 +16.0709 +50.8 Platinum XPT 1,659.931 1,649.969 1,418.752 +9.962 +0.6 +241.179 +17.7 Palladium XPD 3,702.311 3,751.7385 3,307.027 -49.4275 -1.3 +395.284 +12

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.10)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz