Renewable energy sector is of particular interest both for Romania and Azerbaijan, Niculae Havrileț, State Secretary of the Ministry for Economy, Energy and Business Environment of Romania, told Trend.

"The use of energy from renewable sources has many potential benefits, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and diversification of energy supply. Romania has assumed the achievement of a target of 30.7 percent regarding the share of renewable energy in 2030, from the level of 24 percent reached in 2017. We know that Azerbaijan has also set ambitious targets for the share of renewable and alternative energy in the total energy consumption mix, and has under consideration or implementation a number of projects," said the state secretary.

Havrileț noted that Romania has a significant potential in terms of renewables from wind, hydro, solar, geothermal or biomass sources, and important projects are underway or undergoing assessment.

"In addition to classic projects such as photovoltaic and wind farms, there are also new projects that use innovative technologies that combine renewable capacities with the existing cogeneration plants. Recent assessments regarding the Black Sea coast area and the offshore area show that the wind potential which can be developed in the short and medium term is high with the possibility of obtaining a considerable amount of energy. It is estimated that Romania’s offshore wind potential at the Black Sea is of over 70,000 MW. In this context, the biggest European on-shore wind farm is located in Romania and the Romanian authorities are promoting the inclusion of the Black Sea in the future EU Strategy for off shore wind energy production," he said.

The state secretary said a suggestive example in the line of projects considered for development of the renewable energy sector is the tender for a feasibility study aimed at exploring the opportunity to invest in wind or solar energy, as well as biogas and geothermal power plants that was launched this year by Romgaz company, the largest Romanian natural gas producer.

"At the same time, Hidroelectrica, the most important Romanian energy company in hydro generation, intends to expand its production portfolio in renewables and develop new wind capacities onshore and offshore. Both examples are relevant of a larger trend of energy producers moving into renewables and beyond their "traditional" areas in search of growth opportunities," said Havrileț.

"For these reasons, the renewable energy sector is of particular interest both for Romania and Azerbaijan. There are a multitude of project proposals for capitalizing on the potential of this sector in both countries, some of which I mentioned before. We hope to be able to resume discussions with our Azerbaijani friends as soon as possible, both at ministry and companies’ level, in order to take advantage of the opportunities for cooperation in this field, based on partnership and mutual interest."

