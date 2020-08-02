By Akbar Mammadov

The volume of Azerbaijan's exports amounted to $7,7 billion in the first six months of 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan presented in its July 2020 issue of the "Export Review".

Exports in non-oil sector were $911,9 million. Thus, in January-June 2020, non-oil products worth $370,3 million were exported to Russia, $177,2 million to Turkey, $96,1 million to Switzerland, $76,7 million to Georgia and $28,3 million to China.

Compared to the same period in 2019, non-oil exports to Russia increased by 4,3 per cent, Switzerland by 30,7 per cent and China by 65,5 per cent in the first six months of 2020.

Exports in the non-oil sector decreased by $67,6 million or 6,9 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the list of non-oil exports in January-June 2020, tomatoes ($162,3 million) ranked first, gold (not used in coinage, in other unprocessed forms - $85,7 million) second, and cotton flour ($58.6 million) was third.

Overall, in the first six months of 2020, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $328 million, cotton fibre $59,4 million, aluminium and aluminium products $40,9 million, chemical products $40,6 million, ferrous metals and their products $22,3 million, cotton yarn $9,9 million, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages $6,5 million, sugar $7,7 million, vegetable and animal fats and oils $11,4 million, tea $4,8 million.

Thus, In June 2020, exports in the non-oil sector amounted to $190,4 million. In particular, in June 2020, food exports increased by $9,1 million or 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. In addition, the share of non-oil exports in total exports increased by 12,9 per cent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 26,7 per cent.

In June of this year, most non-oil and gas products were exported to Russia ($99,3 million), Turkey ($32,9 million), Switzerland ($24,6 million), Georgia ($6,2 million) and Ukraine ($5,1 million).

In June 2020, in the non-oil sector, exports of tomatoes (tomatoes - $39,2 million) ranked first, fresh cherries and cherries ($32,2 million) second, gold (not used in coinage, in other unprocessed forms - $21 million) third.

---

