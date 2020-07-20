By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 6 1.7 July 13 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 14 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 15 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0107 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9233 manat (down 0.6 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 6 1.9187 July 13 1.9248 July 7 1.923 July 14 1.9288 July 8 1.9171 July 15 1.9371 July 9 1.932 July 16 1.9389 July 10 1.9163 July 17 1.9355 Average weekly 1.9214 Average weekly 1.933

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat (down 0.8 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 6 0.0239 July 13 0.024 July 7 0.0237 July 14 0.024 July 8 0.0238 July 15 0.024 July 9 0.0238 July 16 0.024 July 10 0.024 July 17 0.0238 Average weekly 0.0238 Average weekly 0.024

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2478 manat (decline by 0.04 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 6 0,2478 July 13 0,2477 July 7 0,2477 July 14 0,2477 July 8 0,2478 July 15 0,2476 July 9 0,2477 July 16 0,2479 July 10 0,2477 July 17 0,2479 Average weekly 0.2477 Average weekly 0.2478

---

