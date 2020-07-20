By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 6
|
1.7
|
July 13
|
1.7
|
July 7
|
1.7
|
July 14
|
1.7
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
July 15
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 10
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0107 manat (0.5 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9233 manat (down 0.6 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 6
|
1.9187
|
July 13
|
1.9248
|
July 7
|
1.923
|
July 14
|
1.9288
|
July 8
|
1.9171
|
July 15
|
1.9371
|
July 9
|
1.932
|
July 16
|
1.9389
|
July 10
|
1.9163
|
July 17
|
1.9355
|
Average weekly
|
1.9214
|
Average weekly
|
1.933
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat (down 0.8 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 6
|
0.0239
|
July 13
|
0.024
|
July 7
|
0.0237
|
July 14
|
0.024
|
July 8
|
0.0238
|
July 15
|
0.024
|
July 9
|
0.0238
|
July 16
|
0.024
|
July 10
|
0.024
|
July 17
|
0.0238
|
Average weekly
|
0.0238
|
Average weekly
|
0.024
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2478 manat (decline by 0.04 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 6
|
0,2478
|
July 13
|
0,2477
|
July 7
|
0,2477
|
July 14
|
0,2477
|
July 8
|
0,2478
|
July 15
|
0,2476
|
July 9
|
0,2477
|
July 16
|
0,2479
|
July 10
|
0,2477
|
July 17
|
0,2479
|
Average weekly
|
0.2477
|
Average weekly
|
0.2478
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz