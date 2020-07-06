By Trend

The foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Mexico amounted to $25.5 million from January through May 2020, which is 22 percent more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports on July 4 referring to the statistical bulletin of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

According to the data, in the first 5 months of 2020, the export of Azerbaijani products to Mexico made up $180,000, while a year earlier –$111,000.

The import of Mexican products to Azerbaijan grew year on year by 21.9 percent to $25.3 million. The share of Mexico in the total import volume of Azerbaijan rose from 0.36 percent to 0.61 percent of the total volume.

The balance of foreign trade turnover between the two countries during the reporting period was negative to make up -$25.1 million.

In general, the foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan amounted to $11.1 billion from January through May 2020, which is 22.9 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

The balance of foreign trade turnover on an annual basis increased by 0.9 percent and remained positive, amounting to $2.8 billion.

