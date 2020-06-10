Digitalization and the modernization of all subsystems have been going on in Azerbaijan for a long time, Regional Sales Manager of the world famous CISCO company Vladimir Orlov told local media.

At the same time, he said that there are a number of nuances that prevent the full introduction of the Smart City system.

Smart City is a tool for integrating several information and communication technologies through the Internet to manage urban property and comfortable living of citizens in the city

"There is an information infrastructure and a single platform among them that show the status of all subsystems in the city, allowing them to interact with each other. But in general, the problem that impedes installing the system is not technological, but organizational," Orlov said.

"For example, in Baku, Azerishig OJSC is responsible for the light, Azersu OJSC - for water, State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Baku Transport Agency (BTA), BakuBus - for roads (transport), and so on. So, there's no need to build a lot of additional infrastructure for the Smart City system and spend a lot of money,” he explained.

"The existing infrastructure allows the development of IoT technology. We use LoRaWaN to connect IoT to one common network of Azerbaijan," Orlov said.

He added that CISCO's proposal is to build one single system for connecting all IoT devices to one infrastructure, as well as platform that will collect all this data in one place and, if necessary, will be able to transfer information from one subsystem to another this data to manage a particular subsystem.

Orlov also said that for effective work on implementation and functioning of the system, close cooperation of all organizations, structures and support from the government is necessary.

“Let's say everyone is building separate data centers. Why do this if it is possible to build one data center for the government and deliver it to all government agencies from a single source? This is the whole point of digitalization, which will lead to budget savings,” he said.