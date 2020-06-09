By Trend

Opening of Made in Uzbekistan Online business forum between entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and organizations-exporters of Uzbekistan took place on 8 June 2020, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov; Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov; Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Rufat Atakishiyev; Director of Investment Promotion Department of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation Zohrab Gadirov (AZPROMO); Chairman of Uzbek Textile Industry Association Ilhom Haydarov; Director of the Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Muradov; Deputy Director of the Agency for Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship Botir Ahmedov; and Head of the Department for Marketing of Uzbekozikovkatholding, Bahodir Yunusov participated in the opening of the event.

The forum itself will be held June 9 - June 12. The business forum will be attended by 57 Uzbek producers of export-oriented products and over 60 entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan. During B2B business meetings Uzbek companies will present their products, while Azerbaijani companies will be able to find new opportunities for their business.

"Uzbekistan sees Azerbaijan as an important strategic, trade and economic partner," Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Sherzod Asadov said.

According to him, in 2019 bilateral trade turnover between the countries increased by 55 percent and exceeded $73 million.

"Over the past three years, the trade turnover has more than tripled. Despite the current crisis in the world economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, countries have managed to maintain positive dynamics in mutual trade. Thus, for the period from January to April 2020, the volume increased by 92 percent (compared to 2019) and made up more than $30 million," Asadov noted.

Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov stressed that this online business forum helps ensure continuous dialogue between businessmen of the two countries.

"Textile industry of Uzbekistan is one of the largest export-oriented sectors of the country's economy," Chairman of Uzbek Textile Industry Association Ilhom Haydarov said. "For Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan is a well-established partner. In 2019, export deliveries of textiles to Azerbaijan amounted to $11 million. For the period from January through May 2020, exports amounted to $4 million. Speaking about the structure of our export, 40 percent falls on carpets, 40 percent on finished knitted products. Today, we already work with Azerbaijan Supermarket LLC and a number of retailers in Azerbaijan. “

Also, Haydarov noted that in the future Uzbekistan is ready to share its successful experience in organizing of cotton textile clusters with Azerbaijan.

According to Bahodir Yunusov, currently 11,000 enterprises are operating in the food industry of Uzbekistan, of which 1,800 operate on processing of fruit and vegetable products with a capacity of up to 4,000 tons per year.

"The main nomenclature of Uzbekistan's exports to Azerbaijan is fresh and dried grapes, dried apricots, legumes and canned products," Yunusov said. "Also, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are planning to open the Uzbek-Azerbaijani Trade House. It is also planned to open a joint venture for processing of pomegranate products in Uzbekistan. In order to achieve these goals, Uzbekozikovkatholding works in close cooperation with Azerbaijani Agromall company ".

All participants noted that the business forum will serve as a tool to support business in the context of the pandemic for both countries.

