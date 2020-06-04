Given the current pandemic situation, Kaspersky Lab will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan by providing its free cybersecurity solution to Kaspersky Small Office Security until September 2020, regional representative of Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan, Mushvig Mammadov told local media.

The Kaspersky Lab is currently active in Azerbaijan in providing the most advanced solutions on cybersecurity to local companies operating in various fields - from SMEs to large industrial companies and financial organizations, said Mammadov.

“Besides, we provide a 50-percent discount on our Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP) online platform for training employees of companies in the field of cybersecurity,” he added.

Mammadov noted that other company programs are also operating in Azerbaijan to support medical, educational and scientific institutions.

Kaspersky Lab is an international company working in the field of information security since 1997. In-depth expert knowledge and many years of experience of the company are the basis of new generation of protective solutions and services that ensure business security, critical infrastructure, the activities of government bodies and ordinary users.

The comprehensive portfolio of Kaspersky Lab includes advanced products for protecting end devices, as well as a number of specialized solutions and services to deal with complex and constantly evolving cyber threats. The company's technologies protect the activities of more than 400 million users and 250,000 corporate customers worldwide.