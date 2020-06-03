By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia's LUKOIL company has put into operation a new petrol station in Yevlakh city’s Ashagi Budzhag village, the company’s press service reported on June 2.

ECTO fuel will be sold at the new filling station, which meets modern requirements. In addition, there will be a mini-market, a cafe and a car service on the territory of the station.

The LUKOIL Group has been operating in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector since 1994 and is represented in the country by two subsidiaries.

The Company has a 10% share in the Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects, and participates in the sale of petroleum products in the retail market of Azerbaijan through a network of about 70 filling stations operating under the LUKOIL brand name.

The Company also owns an oil depot that transships 120 thousand tons of oil products per year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz